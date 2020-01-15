Unfortunately, many prisons are restricting books that are offered to people who are sentenced to their facilities. Restriction was previously attempted in Maryland but thwarted by First Amendment advocates. In 2018, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced a new rule that inmates would only be allowed to receive books from two vendors, Edward Hamilton Books and Books N Things. The hope was that the limitation would reduce the smuggling of Suboxone film into the prisons. The drug used to treat opioid addiction is sold in thin strips that could easily be hidden between the pages of a book. The department rescinded the policy after complaints from the state’s American Civil Liberties Union chapter. Books from family members and other places are now more thoroughly checked for drugs.