The Baltimore Sun needs nominations: Who should join our 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame? | COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun is once again looking to recognize those who have done the most over their careers to make Maryland a better place. Over the past six years, we have honored a diverse group of women and men who have spent much of their lives working to improve our communities. Now we’re looking for our seventh group of extraordinary individuals to induct into The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame — and we need your help.
Our goal is to identify people whose accomplishments over their long careers should serve as an inspiration to all who seek to advance the common good. We are looking for people who have made transformational change in diverse spheres — business, government, education, science, health, civic life and the arts — and whose public lives have been firmly rooted in Maryland. Intended as a complement to our annual Marylander of the Year award, this honor recognizes recipients’ lifelong contributions.
Nominations should be sent to talkback@baltimoresun.com and include “Hall of Fame” in the subject line, along with a brief description of your nominee’s accomplishments and background in the body of the email, and the reasons why you believe he or she merits consideration. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31.
We will consider your nominations as well as those from The Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which will consist of The Sun’s executive team and editorial board, and a panel of prominent community leaders, and announce the 2022 class of inductees in early March.
In the past, The Sun has published a special section chronicling the honorees’ lives and achievements in June and held a public event that month to celebrate their efforts. For the last two years, however, we have had to shift the schedule because of the pandemic, holding a virtual event in September of 2020, and an in-person event that same month in 2021. This year, our goal is still to hold an in-person celebration in June, but we’re flexible. If we need to move the date or do it online again to ensure the safety of attendees, we won’t hesitate to do so.
For inspiration, here’s the lineup of last year’s inductees:
James Piper Bond: The longtime president and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation seeks to disrupt the cycle of poverty through hands-on training programs.
Thomas and Barbara Bozzuto: Thomas Bozzuto of the Bozzuto Group real estate company and his wife, Barbara, who previously chaired the board of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, support worthy causes throughout Maryland.
Donald Fry: The former state legislator has served as president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee for nearly 20 years, advocating for businesses throughout the region.
R. Michael Gill: The chairman of Evergreen Advisors LLC, who previously served as a popular commerce secretary under Gov. Larry Hogan and who was recently appointed again to that position.
Linda Gooden: The chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents was previously appointed by President Barack Obama to the National Secure Telecommunications Advisory Council.
Alvin C. Hathaway Sr.: The 10th pastor of Baltimore’s Union Baptist Church has worked to bridge the digital divide in his native city and change its narrative through a public awareness and engagement initiative.
Jeanne Hitchcock: A former Baltimore deputy mayor, governor’s office legislative director and Maryland assistant attorney general, Ms. Hitchcock serves as a special adviser for Johns Hopkins.
Cathy Hughes: The media mogul is the founder and chair of Urban One Inc. and the first Black woman to chair a publicly held corporation.
Donald Hutchinson: A former legislator and Baltimore County Executive, Mr. Hutchinson transformed the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore over his 12-year tenure as its president and CEO.
Sabina Kelly: The native Baltimorean and active volunteer retired last year as greater Maryland market president at Bank of America, where she worked to build strong communities.
Jay Perman: The physician and fifth chancellor of the University System of Maryland has long championed innovation, community connection and affordability in higher education.
David K. Wilson: The 10th president of Morgan State University has improved its rank among research institutions, its graduation rate and its overall profile, securing millions in donations.
For more information on past inductees, please visit baltimoresun.com/hof.
