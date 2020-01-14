Senator Welcome may not be a familiar name to a lot of people, even history buffs. She isn’t Charles Carroll of Carrollton or his fellow Declaration of Independence signer Samuel Chase, names Maryland schoolchildren have committed to memory for generations. But she is of no less importance. Verda Mae Freeman Welcome wasn’t just the first African American woman to be elected to the Maryland Senate, she was the first to be elected to any state senate in this country. And that wasn’t even her first broken barrier. In 1958, she was the first African American woman to be elected to the Maryland House of Delegates. Her election to the Senate came four years later. In 1964, there was an unsuccessful assassination attempt by political rivals near her home in Liberty Heights in which she was slightly wounded. She continued to serve in political office in 1982. She died in 1990.