But we would be remiss if we did not acknowledge that telework is a particular help to the Baltimore area. Not only because of the presence of Social Security, but because while Maryland is home to an estimated 144,542 federal jobs, it’s within telecommuting distance of about 2.6 million others — or, in other words, the total nationwide federal workforce. Maryland’s location, its convenience to New York and D.C., its growing investment in education and the knowledge economy, relatively mild climate, and quality health care and longtime support for the civil service and the military, make it an attractive home for government workers. Baltimore is a mere MARC commuter train ride away from downtown D.C., but how much easier to make that choice to work at an organization based there if one doesn’t face a hour-plus commute every day?