Usually, we focus on Ocean City, Maryland’s, initiatives; there have been some doozies. Like when council members there passed an “emergency” ordinance to ban women from baring breasts on the beach, concerned the topless tatas would offend families. Or when the town tried to unconstitutionally limit when and where street performers could entertain for earnings. And who can forget the “No profanity, please” signs posted in 2014 to get beach goers to cut down on cursing? The prim proposal was never put into law, likely because lawmakers knew it wouldn’t pass the First Amendment test, even if we all actually want it put into practice.