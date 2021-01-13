Congressional redistricting: How do we get a rational map? | COMMENTARY

Governor Hogan is surely not wrong. We have endorsed independent redistricting numerous times, too. But the problem is that he’s doomed to failure, and he knows it. For Democrats in the General Assembly to willingly give up this authority would amount to political malpractice. Unless other states, especially states where the GOP has control over redistricting, take the same action, the overwhelming majority of Maryland’s electorate who are registered Democrats would be put at a disadvantage. It would be like a fight where you follow Marquess of Queensberry rules while your opponent is street fighting. You have made the civilized choice and now you are going to get roughed up for doing so. Does Maryland really want to see a House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Donald Trump loyalist, pulling the strings? Because that’s probably the most significant change this reform might accomplish, at least in the short term.