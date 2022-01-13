Maryland’s future is not as a retirement community no matter how generous the tax breaks | COMMENTARY

Surveys show that Maryland is not a state packed with senior citizens. Baltimore is no Daytona Beach, Florida, nor has it ever been. It’s not even Lancaster, retiree mecca of Central Pennsylvania. The most recent population estimates suggest Maryland ranks in the bottom 10 of states for its percentage of seniors with just 15.9% of its 6.177 million residents age 65 or older. And that’s actually an increase from the past. According to the U.S. Census, the 65-and-over share in Maryland was just 11.3% in 2000 and 10.8% in 1990. There are likely any number of reasons for this including weather that is reliably too hot and humid in the summer and too cold in the winter. But surely the most likely reason of all is cost. Maryland is both a high income and high cost-of-living state, a tribute to its robust economy and educated workforce but a potential problem for those living on a fixed income as so many older Americans do.