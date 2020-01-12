The sun came up on Sunday morning. It was entirely inappropriate. The day turned out to be unseasonably warm. The oddity of it was fitting, the happiness of it not. Across the region, men and women of faith spoke to their flocks, preaching love, forgiveness and probably a lot of perspective. A lot of perspective. We’re guessing the message was a tough sell. At least on this particular day. To paraphrase Earnest Lawrence Thayer, there are places where there is laughter, shouting children, bands playing and all that joyful crap, but not here, not in Mudville-imore. Did you not notice? The Ravens struck out. And they struck out big.