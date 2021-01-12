Maryland’s easiest call: Spike the state song | COMMENTARY

To suggest that the lyrics of the state song are racist, hateful, un-American and unrepresentative of the sort of place Maryland is, or at least aspires to be, in the 21st century is merely to state the obvious. Surely, you’ve heard about them by now. James Ryder Randall’s pro-Confederate ditty composed as a poem in 1861 and later sung to the melody popularized by “O, Tannenbaum” and finally adopted as the official state song in 1939. It describes Abraham Lincoln as a “despot” and calls upon Marylanders to repel the “Northern scum.” This might have gone over big 159 years ago when the attack on Union troops marching from President Street Station was fresh on the minds of pro-secessionists. It might even have been regarded as historic and notable 81 years ago (although one wonders if it wasn’t also a reaction of certain whites to the northward urban migration of African Americans). But in 2021, it’s outrageous to imagine that somewhere schoolchildren might be encouraged to sing, “The despot’s heel is on thy shore, Maryland! His torch is at thy temple door, Maryland! Avenge the patriotic gore [t]hat flecked the streets of Baltimore.” And that’s just the first stanza.