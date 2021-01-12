Legislative session 2021: Virus or not, there’s important work to be done in Maryland | COMMENTARY

If COVID relief is priority 1, there are some 1-A items on the agenda, too. First is to pass a budget that won’t bankrupt the state, but second might be to override Mr. Hogan’s veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the landmark K-12 school reform bill. If anything, the pandemic has demonstrated the need to address disparities and improve educational outcomes across the state. Politically, the override seems certain. Less clear is how lawmakers may choose to revise the blueprint. A one-year delay in its implementation is a strong possibility. Coming to a consensus over how to finance its future costs that will amount to about $4 billion annually by the end of 10 years is highly doubtful. And on the subject of education, the proposed $580 million in additional aid to Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities is expected to advance on an emergency basis to offset a possible second veto by Governor Hogan. Financing that much-needed legal settlement ought to be factored into the budget, too.