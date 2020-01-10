Next, stop hurting Baltimore. That means resolving the State Center lawsuit that has deprived the city of $1.5 billion in investment. How many thousands of jobs have been lost by this standoff that dates to the Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. administration? Stop starving the city of state transportation aid that’s been diverted to the Washington area (Interstate 270 and the American Legion Bridge representing just the latest examples). Halting the $2.9 billion Red Line was bad enough, but has anyone noticed how dysfunctional city transit remains? It may be time to take the Mass Transit Administration out of state control and set it up as a regional transit authority with its own funding stream. The city needs jobs, but it also needs to offer the means for people to get to them.