Why such circumvention was ever an option for this kind of electronic filing, now available in 21 out of 24 Maryland jurisdictions, is unclear. It isn’t for the paper version. If a lawyer wants to keep something sealed when filing the old-fashioned way, he or she must have a compelling reason and include a legal request along with the documents; that triggers an automatic five-day shield and a court review to determine what happens next, which could include a hearing among the parties before a judge. If lawyers just want to hide only certain details, like social security numbers, they’re supposed to cite a rule and file a redacted public version of the record, with the censored sections limited to the protected information.