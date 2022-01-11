Lawmakers return to Annapolis with long to-do list | COMMENTARY

Far less certain is how those same Democratic leaders will resolve the thorny issue of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and not just through medical prescription. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones has promised the matter will be on the general election ballot this year as part of her ongoing efforts to address how Black men are disproportionately thrown into the criminal justice system — in the case of marijuana, frequently on charges of possession. At least 18 states have so far gone this route along with the District of Columbia. Yet there are signs that Senate Democrats have reservations. Will voters know how the law will guard against under-18 use or driving under the influence? Will minority business owners get a share of the licensed pot concession? How will tax revenues will be allocated? Senate President Bill Ferguson says he’s “open” to putting the matter on the ballot if voters are given the “full program.” House leaders are skeptical this is possible given the complexities and want the details resolved in 2023 post-referendum. We sense an interesting negotiation ahead — and will reserve judgment on the merits until we see a proposal on the table.