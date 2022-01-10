Could Maryland elect a Republican senator? Not under the party’s current standards. | COMMENTARY

That doesn’t make Mr. Hogan’s chances of defeating the incumbent good, but, rather, better than probably anyone else. And if his candidacy only results in Mr. Van Hollen having to work hard to get reelected and the Democrats diverting money to his campaign? Well, that’s helpful to the GOP cause in states more likely to swing their way. But who wants to put “political fall guy” as the latest entry on their resume at the age of 66? This is likely a major reason Mr. Hogan has so often dismissed the possibility of a Senate run when asked about it by reporters. As he told an interviewer on CNN just weeks ago: “It’s not something that I’m really taking a serious look at.” Yet the rumors persist. Why? Because even the possibility of him running (the filing deadline is not until late February) is part of the political chess game being fought over control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.