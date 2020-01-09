Let’s face it, if you live anywhere in or near the Greater Patapsco River Drainage Basin, you must be at least vaguely aware that Baltimore’s National Football League team is on a roll. Yet not everyone in Charm City follows pro football like it was a religion (just most of us). Are you one of those feeling left out of the excitement? Maybe more attuned to Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time tournament than the gridiron? Perhaps you’ve even been invited to a neighbor’s house for Saturday night’s playoff game against the Tennessee Titans but worry you’ll come off as uninformed. Fear not. If the most you know about the Ravens is that they have a young quarterback who is kind of a big deal right now and a placekicker named Justin something-or-other who hawks Royal Farms fried chicken on local TV, you are not hopeless. The Baltimore Ravens Superbowl-Bound Bandwagon always has room for latecomers.