Even in his measured response Wednesday, touting America’s military might but adding that we don’t have to use it, President Trump showed a disdain for the facts and for candor. He still has not explained what Soleimani was up to that invited assassination by airstrike. He still badly mischaracterizes the Iran nuclear deal and what a U.S. exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has wrought. His claim that the very missiles that were used by Iran were paid by billions of U.S. dollars associated with the deal (which was, in fact, a repayment of debt) is dubious at best. And the president’s promise that he will now seek a better deal with Iran in concert with allies is highly suspect given his track record.