Our view: Of the 259 appeals the Handgun Permit Review Board considered and decided in 2018, it sustained the determination of the Maryland State Police only 14% of the time. The rest of the rulings were either reversed or modified, suggesting that either the state police are woefully bad at judging gun owners or the civilian review board is. We adopt the latter view; the review board has become little more than an end run around an unfavorable decision by state police and should be disbanded. Those seeking gun permits can still appeal state police decisions, but they’ll have to do it before a trained administrative law judge within the Office of Administrative Hearings. The legislature should override the veto.