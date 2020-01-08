As the police force progresses, it won’t just be the students and faculty holding the university to account, but members of the community and public officials as well. The process Hopkins has created to set up the force, and ultimately hold officers accountable, is more transparent than policies the Baltimore Police Department must follow, and we’re glad for that. The student and faculty should make sure they are an active part of that process, and the university should work hard to build trust with its many stakeholders. The futures of the students, the community and the university depend on it.