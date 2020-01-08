But what really boosts Mr. Hogan in his native state is that he’s everything President Trump is not: He’s not especially partisan (at least by comparison), he’s not egocentric, and he’s not unwilling to work with Democrats. He doesn’t lash out at minorities or serve up thousands of blatant lies each year or staff the State House with extremists and sycophants. He’s mindful of the need to sometimes regulate, to spare the Chesapeake Bay from further pollution, for example. And he’s not averse to science or reason and is clearly not stuck in conservative Republican orthodoxy. (In a different state, he might be labeled a RINO — a Republican In Name Only — but given the Democratic Party’s dominance in Maryland, rank-and-file Republicans recognize they are fortunate to have captured the state’s top office, no matter where the holders stands on the issues, so complaints from the right flank are rare.)