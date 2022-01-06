Sign the ‘damn mask’ mandate, Gov. Hogan; the pandemic is not over yet | COMMENTARY

The most obvious example of recent days is surely Gov. Larry Hogan’s continued refusal to impose a statewide mask mandate. As helpful as his decision to declare a 30-day state of emergency this week may have been (and a bit overdue, considering the pleas heard from hospitals that needed the order to increase staffing), Governor Hogan’s decision to “encourage” mask use but not mandate it statewide is surely counterproductive. His explanation that some citizens may do the opposite (presumably as a form of protest, not for deliberate self-harm) or that the state lacked the means to enforce a mandate ring hollow. After all, he imposed exactly such an order before, and failing to do so again sends a decidedly mixed message despite his “wear the damn mask” catch phrase. More likely, Mr. Hogan simply did not want to take the criticism that comes with COVID-related mandates, even as local leaders reinstituted their own mask orders. Could it be that the Republican governor with aspirations for a presidential or U.S. Senate bid doesn’t want to inconvenience or annoy mandate-hating GOP primary voters?