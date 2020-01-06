We’ve said it before and we’ll undoubtedly have to say it again: Let’s sue Pennsylvania. If the EPA is not going to enforce the Clean Water Act, it’s up to state and local government and perhaps private organizations to take the matter to court. Last year, Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to the EPA calling on the agency to use its oversight powers. Now, it’s time to dispatch Attorney General Brian Frosh to U.S. District Court with something a bit stronger. Oh, and let’s not forget the other states that aren’t ready to meet “blueprint” goals. There should be lawsuits with their names on them, too. That may not make Maryland’s governor especially popular at the next meeting of the National Governors Association (an outfit he currently chairs, incidentally), but it’s what Maryland residents have a right to expect. If the EPA won’t do its job, then it’s up to local officials and advocates to pick up the enforcement mantel and protect the nation’s largest estuary, and Maryland’s most valuable natural asset, from further harm.