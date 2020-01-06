That’s why we are glad to see that the Baltimore City Council will soon take up legislation to ban such discrimination, and that a state lawmaker also plans to introduce a similar bill during this year’s General Assembly session that starts Wednesday. In fact, these laws are long overdue. Discrimination based on hair texture is no different than discriminating based on race, particularly when it is overwhelmingly African Americans whose hair is usually in question. People should be judged on the how they do their jobs and not whether their hair is in a structured bone-straight bob or a fluffy, close-cropped afro.