One year later, wounds of the Jan. 6 insurrection have not healed | COMMENTARY

What the United States desperately needs today is some measure of rapprochement. As helpful as investigations and prosecutions have been (and would be, if those who actually organized and directed the attack were brought to justice) in better educating the public about what happened and bringing about some level of accountability, they do not address this core malady, the crisis of faith in democracy. After the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln began to bind the nation’s far greater wounds reminding North and South of how much we shared, the principles we believed in — that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” One hundred fifty-eight years after the Gettysburg Address, Americans must look beyond their elected leaders for such inspiration and restoration. It is not what is said in the halls of the White House or Capitol that matters nearly as much as what is said in the halls of our homes, our gathering places, our houses of worship and our places of business.