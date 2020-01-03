But it’s also quite a small step. One assumes a delegate or senator interested in breaking the law can find a co-conspirator at venues other than family reunions. What else might lawmakers do to reduce criminal behavior in their ranks? They can start with public financing of political campaigns so legislators are less beholden to special interests. One reason legislators face financial temptation is that they spend so much time raising campaign funds from deep-pocketed special interests. In the last election cycle, delegates raised more than $125,000 each on average. Meanwhile, it might also be wise to raise salaries to reduce temptation. That might not be especially popular with voters but at slightly over $50,000 per year, delegates are earning less than one-third the governor’s pay and about $30,000 less than Maryland’s average household income.