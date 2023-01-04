Andy Harris is working against the Maryland GOP brand | COMMENTARY

With the Maryland Republican Party in an especially challenging position — with its statewide candidates thoroughly vanquished by Democrats in November despite the popularity of the outgoing two-term GOP governor — one might think that U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the party’s second most high-profile officeholder, would be looking to put his best foot forward to foster unity and pride.

Such an approach might even come up at the breakfast table in his house, given that his spouse, Nicole Beus Harris, is the Republican Party’s newly elected state chair. “Oh, honey,” one might imagine such a chat beginning, “let’s go out there and show Maryland and the nation that the Republican Party stands for something more than proving itself ungovernable.”

Or, perhaps not. Frankly, we have no idea what Harris is thinking most of the time. And we certainly don’t know why he repeatedly voted against Kevin McCarthy to become the next House speaker now that the Republicans have a majority.

Andy Harris, 64, physician by training, the man who has represented Maryland’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years and who is now entering his seventh term, also offered no public explanation.

Is McCarthy the best person for that important job? One can certainly make the case that he is not. But the opposition by a relative handful of hard-right party members, Maryland’s own Andy Harris included, seemed not to be based on ideology but on personality. The core 20 or so, featuring such perennial malcontents as Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, just don’t want McCarthy. Nor, it turns out, does Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who signed a letter Wednesday along with 25 others complaining that, among other things, McCarthy made “coordinated efforts in the 2022 elections to promote moderate Republican candidates over conservatives.” Can you blame him? And is this really grounds for a once-a-century leadership quagmire? The last time a speaker failed to get the job on the first vote was in 1923.

Democrats may or may not have found this entertaining, particularly as they easily coalesced behind Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black member of Congress selected as House minority leader. They could not have asked for a better infomercial for their brand — inclusive, cooperative, resilient, rational. They did not have to denounce the opposition party, as Republicans were doing a fair job of that all by themselves.

But the longer view is not so comforting. What was on display was a preview of things to come. If the House GOP can’t rally behind a leader that their caucus had overwhelmingly endorsed, what chance is there for any serious legislation that causes even a hint of disagreement? Even Donald Trump recommended McCarthy, but that, apparently, only made things worse. McCarthy actually lost two more votes on the fourth ballot, after Trump’s endorsement, which was made in mostly capital letters on Twitter Wednesday morning. What hope is there of the House getting anything meaningful done going forward? Clearly, everything must get the stamp of approval from the Freedom Caucus, now. But what happens when others in the party decide they’ll be just as divisive? A handful of moderates could certainly employ the exact same strategy.

The squabbling GOP is sabotaging itself. There’s no question that Harris represents a conservative region of a state that is otherwise, on balance, solidly Democratic. But do his constituents really want this level of obstruction? It’s not governance, it’s not even the behavior of grown-ups, and it’s not the way to broaden support for the Republican brand. Why would anyone living in Maryland choose to register with such a party? To ensure that women never again have the right to make their own reproductive choices?

Of course, none of this is especially surprising. Not what’s happened in Washington, nor that Harris would be in the middle of this embarrassing debacle. But, we can’t help but observe — again — how stunning it is to see Larry Hogan leave his two terms in Annapolis as one of the most popular governors in modern history while a leading member of his party moves in exactly the opposite direction, eschewing pragmatism and moderation in favor of what might generously be described as political flailing.

Does Harris really think he’s acted in the Maryland Republican Party’s best interests? In his constituents? In his country’s? More likely, he’s simply more comfortable judging others without ever taking a harder look at himself.

