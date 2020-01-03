We take the Democratic legislators at their words when they say they will not consider wholesale property, sales or income tax increases. But we’re not convinced that whatever they come up with won’t be more painful than they’re suggesting. Legalized sports betting has been raised repeatedly as a potential revenue source, for example. But it would only add an additional $7 million to the state’s share of gross revenues in this fiscal year, according to a Department of Legislative Services estimate — $14 million if mobile betting had been authorized. That’s a far cry from the additional $2.8 billion the state will need annually to afford reform once all recommendations are implemented in fiscal year 2030 ($1.2 billion from local jurisdictions).