In Maryland, the new year presents a golden opportunity to protect a woman’s right to choose | COMMENTARY

First, state lawmakers must take this action because it’s the right thing to do. Like it or not, it’s far more difficult to overturn a provision of the state constitution than it is to change a state law. The mechanism of referendum also gives voters an opportunity to make their own statement. A lot of Marylanders are bound to be upset when the Supreme Court abortion ruling is handed down, this gives them the means to fight back, to stand up for their rights and those of their daughters. But make no mistake, this isn’t just about catharsis. Rights can be chipped away over time as elections tip the balance of power. What starts with 24-hour waiting periods or mandatory ultra-sounds can lead to much more restrictive and punitive measures.