Coal plant explosion should be a wakeup call | COMMENTARY

Of course, it’s easy to look the other way. The coal is mined elsewhere (including neighboring West Virginia), and it’s those communities that must deal with the most obvious harms of groundwater pollution, black lung disease, coal fires and the like. And there are jobs at the terminal. As we’ve noted before, Port of Baltimore jobs are among the best paying around for blue collar workers. It’s not easy to say no to them — even recognizing that the assembly of off-shore wind turbines at nearby places like Sparrows Point hold far greater long-term, sustainable employment opportunities. Yet at what point do we act in our self-interest and realize that enough is enough? We are contributing to a disaster by feeding the world’s coal addiction.