Of course, there are also regular refugee folks you’ve never heard of, who go about their daily routines like most of the rest of us, trying to make a living and a life. And yes, there are a few who will commit crimes that will be seized upon by those who never wanted refugees here in the first place, but not many. In fact, crime — both violent and property-related — went down in nine of the 10 cities that accepted the most refugees between 2005 and 2016, according to one analysis.