Ravens are like their hometown: Challenged but unbowed | COMMENTARY

That’s why the 2020 edition of the Baltimore Ravens seems right for the times and for this city. The NFL team is not just on the verge of making the playoffs as a wild-card entry — a win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday does the trick or a loss by either the Browns or Colts — but it has done so through an unlikely path. Prior to the start of the season, the Ravens were picked as one of the American Football Conference’s top teams, a Super Bowl contender, thanks in no small part to the presence of Lamar Jackson, last NFL season’s most valuable player, at quarterback. But then the team lost to the Chiefs, the Patriots, the Titans and the Steelers twice. By early December, they looked more like a picked-over Thanksgiving turkey than Edgar Allan Poe’s frightening poetic visage or even one of the smartest North American birds.