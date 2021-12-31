Winter is peak season for house fires; take precautions | COMMENTARY

Last year showed a decrease in fire deaths in Maryland with 51 statewide compared to 65 the previous year and 71 in 2018. Stricter rules on smoke detectors and a 9-year-old state law mandating sprinkler systems in new homes are believed to have played a role in this trend. Still, terrible things can happen. On average, fires kill about 500 U.S. children age 14 and under each year along with about 3,000 others. And a leading cause is simple carelessness. Checking on a battery, blowing out a candle, turning off a stove, keeping matches out of reach — none of these steps requires anything more from adults than good judgment and a bit of necessary attention to the serious risks posed by house fires, especially from now through February.