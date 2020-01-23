If Maryland lawmakers pass the legislation, as they should, the state would be one of a few to do the right thing to stop targeting and punishing the poor. In 2017, 43 states, including Maryland, suspended licenses for outstanding court debt, according to the Legal Aid Justice Center. A recent analysis by the Harvard Criminal Justice Policy Program and Human Rights Watch Commission found that cities have become too dependent by such fines as the cost of running their criminal justice systems have grown. Ironically, the system has grown because of mass incarceration and over policing that has resulted in a disproportionate number of poor and black people behind bars.