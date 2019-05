Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Crystal Jordan picks up her children, (from left) Jordan Divers, 7, Javon Divers, 6, and Camiya Anderson, 13 along with Cariyah Divers, 4 months-old from Henderson-Hopkins. After considering pulling her older daughter out of the school, Jordan decided to stay and try to make it work. She volunteers on the parent council and believes the new administration is helping turn things around at the school.