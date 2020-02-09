Conservatives used to believe this, just as they used to believe that the branches of government were coequal; that political dirty tricks should never be normalized; that embattled allies must not be enlisted in such tricks; that, as Judge Laurence Silberman once said, “The most heinous act in which a democratic government can engage is to use its law enforcement machinery for political ends”; that innocence isn’t established by the failure to get away with the intended crime; and that acquittal isn’t vindication. Among the things now permanently lost to Republicans amid their supposed victory in the impeachment saga is the hope of having a leg to stand on when, in the fullness of time, a future Democratic president behaves toward them exactly the way Trump behaved last year.