Column: It’s time to make your own face masks to protect against coronavirus

The internet abounds with mask designs, but the research suggests that as long as the mask covers your nose and mouth and is comfortable to wear, the specific pattern you choose may not matter very much. Various household materials differ in their effectiveness — in Davies’ study, vacuum-cleaner bags offered better filtration than fabrics made of cotton blends, but plain cotton T-shirt fabric still provided a useful barrier. One template comes from the community-supported, open-source sewing site freesewing.org, meaning, of course, that it requires that you know how to sew.