Column: Joe Biden is no longer toast. His presidential campaign is going according to plan: Start winning in South Carolina, and then don’t stop.

Gail Collins: Hey Bret, how are you feeling? I’ve never had so many people politely inquire about my health, with a slight undertone of suspicion.
Seems like all anybody’s talking about is the coronavirus. What’s your take? Are we overreacting? Underreacting? Or doesn’t it matter since the end is imminent?
Bret Stephens: Fine so far, Gail, and thanks for asking, though I’m worried about my elderly relatives and friends. This is one of those topics where those of us in the punditocracy really need to listen closely to epidemiologists, virologists and other experts in the field, and pretty much adopt their views as our own. In other words, let’s not follow the Rush Limbaugh model and just mouth off on the hunch that it won’t amount to much and the prejudice that it’s a tool to bring down Donald Trump.
On a level of ordinary social observation, I have to say this is starting to have an end-times feeling to it. I walked into a Duane Reade pharmacy the other day and entire shelves had been emptied, as if I were in a Soviet grocery store. At another pharmacy, on Lexington Avenue, a mid-size bottle of Purell was being sold behind the counter for $50, which almost turned me into a raging Sandersnista. I was supposed to have been traveling abroad last week, but that trip was canceled, as was a forthcoming conference in Georgia.
Plus, I’ve adopted the elbow bump in place of the handshake.
Gail: That’s the one part of this I kind of like. So many interesting experiments in friendly physical contact. I’m still working on the foot bump.
Bret: The one thing I really wish for is a president I could, er, trust. Trump may get politically lucky (again!) if the epidemic slides by us in a few weeks without exacting a terrible toll. But the conclusion I hope Americans draw from his behavior is that a truth-optional president is a clear and present danger during a truth-necessary emergency.
Gail: I wonder if people would be less paranoid if they had more faith in the president’s competence. Certainly didn’t increase confidence when he said the testing program was “perfect” — just like his call to the president of Ukraine. The message seemed to be that since he didn’t get convicted by the Senate, we’re not going to get sick.
Bret: Somebody needs to start a list about all the things Trump thinks are “perfect.” Perfect phone call. Perfect tax returns. Perfectly stable genius. No doubt he thinks he has perfect hair and a perfect tan, too.
But let’s switch to a less apocalyptic topic. Just two weeks ago, it looked like Bernie Sanders was on the cusp of winning the Democratic nomination. But if he doesn’t win Tuesday’s primary in Michigan — a primary he won four years ago — it becomes likely that he’ll be the one who’s finished. Assuming the polls are right (never a safe assumption these days), what are your thoughts on the meaning of his candidacy?
Gail: About Bernie’s legacy: I think his campaign has been very positive, influence-wise. The country needs to be reminded about the humongous influence of the economic elite in government. If he winds up prodding Biden to be just a little less status-quo, that’ll be a big plus.
Bret: Totally disagree. He may have made the word “socialism” reputable, which it should not be given all the misery and sorrow it has caused throughout the world. It isn’t progressive, either, unless “progress” means adopting ideas that had their heyday about a century ago.
Gail: OK, I’m saving this for the next conversation, after we bid Bernie adieu — which may be very soon. We’ll need something left over to fight about when Joe Biden’s the nominee.
Maybe he’ll pick Elizabeth Warren for vice president and we can go back to disagreeing about her. The No. 2 spot is certainly important when you’ve got a 77-year-old presidential candidate.
Bret: On that, totally agree. I was delighted by Biden’s super Super Tuesday, but that was mainly on account of who he defeated. His frequent verbal miscues really worry me. Not to be ageist here, but his Veep nominee should probably be no older than 70.
Gail: I must admit I agree with a reader who said the combined age of any ticket should not be over 135. So any nominees for that nomination?
Bret: Well, happily for me, that rules out Elizabeth Warren, though she seems to be in fine health. Stacey Abrams is a name that is on everyone’s lips, but I have reservations about nominating someone whose political experience doesn’t rise above a state legislature. And I feel like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris would be bad choices, too, given how poorly they fared in the nomination contest.
Gail: Waiting to hear you start naming some moderates ...
Bret: On the other hand, I’d be delighted to see Amy Klobuchar get the nod: right experience, right sensibility, right part of the country. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the governor of New Mexico, would be another good choice. Also a possibility, just to give the country rock-solid assurance that all-will-be-well-no-matter-what, would be retired Admiral James Stavridis, who was on Hillary Clinton’s Veep shortlist and has every conceivable qualification to be commander-in-chief.
Or do you think Biden will have to look to someone in the party’s progressive wing?
Gail: Not sure there’s as much pressure from the left as there was before it became clear Bernie wasn’t rallying all the masses of disaffected youth the way we imagined. But I do think she needs to be a she. It’s probably the company I keep, but I’ve run into way more voters mourning the loss of a female presidential nominee than fearing the loss of Bernie.
Bret: Probably right that it should be a woman. How about someone entirely outside of politics, like Kathryn Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, a naval officer, and former head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under Barack Obama? Or the Harvard historian and political theorist Danielle Allen, author of an extraordinary book on the Declaration of Independence, “Our Declaration.” I’m all for non-politicians in politics, so long as they aren’t failed real-estate moguls.
Gail: Meanwhile, I see the Senate is planning to investigate Hunter Biden. Is that fair or typical Mitch McConnell miserableness?
Bret: It’s outrageous. I have no brief for Hunter, who clearly was trading on his father’s name to gain lucrative jobs for which he had no obvious qualifications. There’s probably a multivolume history to be written under the headline “Unfortunate Offspring of Famous People,” whose names would include Randolph Churchill, Mark Thatcher, numerous Kennedys, Ghislaine Maxwell, Yair Netanyahu, Prince Andrew, and probably nine out of every 10 Roman emperors.
Gail: I think you’ve got a best seller there. Every library should have one.
Bret: But, at least in Hunter’s case, there’s a difference between trafficking on a famous name and breaking the law, and I know of no evidence that he’s guilty of the latter, at least when it comes to his business dealings in Ukraine.
The principle at work here is particularly dangerous. If it’s fair for Senate Republicans to try to use their investigatory powers for clearly partisan ends, it will wind up being used someday against them. Nothing will be achieved except the criminalization of politics. It’s just another example of how so-called mainstream Republicans, who thought they could shape Trump to their purposes, wound up being tainted and deformed by him.
Gail: That’s another possible book title: “Mitch McConnell, Tainted and Deformed.”
Bret: Gee, Gail, this is all starting to freak me out. Between the deadly threat of a pandemic, a wobbly world economy, quarantines galore, the madness of King Donald, craven Senate Republicans, our favorite Democrats knocked out of the race and a vulnerable front-runner, I’m looking for signs of hope. Is Netflix the only thing left to live for?
Gail: This is why God created sports. Although I am wistfully remembering the days when March Madness was only about basketball.
