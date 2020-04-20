Opinion: A decade after Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Trump ignores lessons learned with rollback of regulations

As a result, the Obama administration developed new rules for each stage of the drilling process — from rig design to spill response — including tougher standards for well design and for vital equipment like the blowout preventers. The administration also took aim at a long-standing and very cozy relationship between the oil companies and their overseers in the Interior Department. For years, safety issues had been the province of Interior’s Minerals Management Service, an agency with a dubious history of self-dealing that also collected royalties from offshore oil production, which gave it as much an interest in production as it did in responsible behavior. Recognizing a clear conflict of interest, the Obama administration broke the service into two parts, one of which would focus entirely on enforcement and environmental protection.