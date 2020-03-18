Column: I covered 2008. Here’s how to end the coronavirus financial panic.

The price tag? A lot. Some back of the envelope math suggests many trillions — that’s with a “t” — of dollars would go out in loans if this crisis were to last three months, possibly as much as $10 trillion. That’s half the size of America’s gross domestic product. And assuming 20% of it is never repaid, it could cost taxpayers hundreds of billions if not several trillions. I get that. But with interest rates at near-zero, there is no better time to borrow against the fundamental strength of the U.S. economy, spend the money and prevent years of economic damage that would ultimately be far, far costlier.