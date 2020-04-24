Column: Injections of bleach and beams of sunlight to cure the coronavirus? President Trump is self-destructing

Amid Trump’s dizzyingly mixed messages, he has rooted for a return to some semblance of normalcy around May 1 and has chided a few governors for overzealous lockdowns. But in a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that was released Wednesday, only 12% of Americans said that the social-distancing and shelter-in-place directives where they live went too far, while more than double that number — 26% — said that the precautions weren’t stringent enough. Sixty-one percent said that they were on the mark.