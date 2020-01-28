Bret: As for the Senate trial, it’s a bit like watching a recording of a football game when you already know the final score, at least within a point or two. Is it going to be 46-54 on the first count, and 47-53 on the second? Or the other way around? The only suspense here is whether the eye-popping disclosures in John Bolton’s memoir — the ones telling us, for the umpteenth time, that Trump is lying through his teeth about his shakedown of Ukraine — will sway any of the Republican senators.