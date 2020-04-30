Column: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault. You’d hardly know if you watch some cable news.

The mainstream American media in 1999, for reasons that are hard to explain or excuse today, got cold feet on a credible allegation of rape against the president. And after NBC News sat for weeks on an exclusive interview, Broaddrick went to the only people who would listen to her, Clinton’s partisan enemies at The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page. That move helped turn her straightforward allegation into a weaponized political story. And while Americans watching at home could make up their own minds about Broaddrick’s credibility, they were left with new reasons to shake their heads at the media.