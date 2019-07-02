ProPublica and NBC show how righteous media serve democracy

With an administration pumping out the most virulent anti-press messages since the White House team of Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew, it’s important for critics to remind readers of the righteous work some media outlets do in service to democracy and the highest ideals of this nation.

We have two great examples in recent days that offer important takeaways for both media workers and the citizens who read, watch and listen to what we produce: ProPublica’s reporting on an anti-immigrant hate-filled Facebook group of former and current Border Patrol agents and NBC’s all-out, spare-no-cost effort in televising two nights of the Democratic debates last week.

I praised NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo in several posts last week, but there is more to think about it in terms of the way NBC focused the attention of tens of millions of viewers on this crucial presidential election even as Trump was throwing up one shiny photo-op after another on his Asia trip in part to distract attention from Democrats and problems at home like the horrible abuse of migrants taking place on our southern border.

But let’s start with the reporting of ProPublica that has revealed the racism, sexism and cruelty voiced by some government border guards who posted as part of a Facebook group that has been in existence since 2016, according to the non-profit news site.

I was not surprised to see the byline of A.C. Thompson on ProPublica’s investigation of the Facebook group.

Thompson has been chronicling the rise of hate in the Trump era like no other reporter going. He was the correspondent on two superb co-productions between ProPublica and Frontline that aired last year on PBS.

In Documenting Hate: Charlottesville, he tracked down white supremacists responsible for the Tiki torch parade and violence in that Virginia city in the summer of 2017, something law enforcement authorities had not bothered to do until his report.

And then, In “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis,” he took viewers inside the mindset of a neo-Nazi group that includes former and current members from the U.S. military. The group advocates lone wolf terrorist attacks on Jews like the one at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Again, he was doing what law enforcement officials weren’t.

This week’s ProPublica report on the border guards is headlined, “Inside the Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Where Agents Joke About Migrant Deaths and Post Sexist Memes.”

I urge you to read that rather than all the recapping and follow-ups in places like the New York Times, which should have done this kind of original reporting in the first place given its resources.

Thompson reported that “members joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant, according to screenshots of their postings.” They called Latina members of Congress “scum buckets” and “hoes.”

Thompson also wrote that “group members responded with indifference and wisecracks to the post of a news story about a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in May while in custody at a Border Patrol station.

According to the ProPublica report, “The Facebook group called 10-15 boasts roughly 9,500 members from across the country. (10-15 is Border Patrol code for ‘aliens in custody.’)”

Officials of the Customs and Border Protection agency, which oversees the border stations, said they will investigate the Facebook postings brought to light by ProPublica. But where were these officials the last three years, and why did a relatively small, non-profit journalistic enterprise have to do their work of exposing such vile behavior for them?

My answer as to why ProPublica is doing such great work in its reporting of hate starts with its mission statement of “using the moral force of investigative journalism to spur reform through the sustained spotlighting of wrongdoing.”

We in the mainstream media don’t talk much about morality. I wonder if some think about it at all. Maybe that’s because taking a moral position seems somehow at odds with the notion of reporting objectively, dispassionately, down the middle or any of the other adverbs and terms we use to describe what is generally thought of as the traditional stance of mainstream journalism.

But we do need to conceive of ourselves as a moral force — just as ProPublica does in its mission statement — when there is a lack of moral behavior in our leaders.

And has any administration since Nixon’s shown such disdain for moral behavior as Trump’s? Have you ever heard this president say he did something because it was the “right” thing to do? Remember his explanation for not pressing the Saudis on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi? He had to go easy, he said, because they spend billions on weapons with U.S. defense contractors and he didn’t want to jeopardize those contracts.

Americans still have a capacity for moral outrage, and it is the job of the media to tap into it and make it part of the civic conversation when political, religious, judicial and educational leaders will not.