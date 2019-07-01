Disney Channel sets writing scholarship in memory of Eunetta T. Boone

Th Disney Channel is honoring the memory of writer and producer Eunetta T. Boone, who started her media career at the Baltimore Evening Sun, with a scholarship for aspiring writers.

The announcement of the scholarship was made this morning in Los Angeles by Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, content and creative strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide.

"Eunetta loved the craft of writing, she was proud of her art both as a reflection of our world and as a way to shape culture,” Kanter said in making the announcement. “She had a keen appreciation of true talent and mentored many young diverse voices throughout her career. As a showrunner, she was also an inspiring leader who steered sitcoms with tremendous wit and wisdom. We miss her and are proud to begin this scholarship that will carry on her legacy of encouraging future generations of writers.”

Boone was working as an executive producer and showrunner of Disney Channel's comedy series "Raven's Home” when she died in March at age 63.

In addition to her work on “Raven’s Home,” Boone created and executive produced the comedy series "One on One" and its spin-off "Cuts."

She was co-executive-producer on "My Wife & Kids," "The Hughleys" and “Living Single.”

She was a story editor on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and supervising producer on “The Parent ‘Hood.”

Boone began her career as a sports reporter for the Baltimore Evening Sun after graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park with a journalism degree and a Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University.

In an interview with me in Los Angeles in 2001, Boone explained her career change away from sports writing in 1990 as the result of a workshop on screenwriting offered by the Maryland Film Commission.

That experience, she said, helped her get accepted in a Warner Bros. writing workshop. And her work in the writing workshop led to her getting hired on the staff of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Funding a scholarship in Boone’s name to help other writers get the same kind of opportunity she received seems like an especially apt way to memorialize Boone and insure her legacy.

Instituted as part of the Los Angeles-based Walt Disney Television Writing Program, in partnership with the Writers Guild of America West (WGAw), The Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer's Scholarship finalists will be selected from the applicants of the guild’s writing program.

Program information is available through Walt Disney Television's Creative Talent Development & Inclusion, which connects writers, producers, directors and other members of the creative community to opportunities across Walt Disney Television and beyond, via hiring referrals, events and programs.

More information can be found at: www.disneyabctalentdevelopment.com.

