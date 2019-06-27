Zurawik: Democratic debate draws large national and Baltimore audiences on first night

Night 1 of the Democratic primary debates drew 15.3 million viewers across NBC, MNBC and Telemundo channels, exceeding the predictions of many media analysts.

It also attracted 11 million livestream viewers and 14 million video views, according to NBC News.

While the 15.3 million TV audience is well off the 24 million that tuned in for the first Republican primary debate on Fox in 2016, Wednesday’s night’s audience exceeded any primary in 2008 or 2012. And that 2016 GOP debate featured Donald Trump.

NBC’s telecast of the debate was the top-rated prime-time show in Baltimore Wednesday night, almost doubling the audience for each of the nearest competitors, the CBS shows “Big Brother” and “Amazing Race” on WJZ.

The debate was seen on WBAL by 96,528 adult viewers (age 18-plus), while “Big Brother” had 49,779 and “Amazing Race” 48,960.

I would say there is some real interest in Baltimore in this election even at this early date. I am encouraged by that.

