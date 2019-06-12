Sony announces reboot of 'Boondocks' with Aaron McGruder onboard

A reboot of “The Boondocks” is in the works with creator and University of Maryland graduate Aaron McGruder on board, according to reports out of the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Sony made the announcement today, calling the production scheduled for 2020 a “complete re-imaging” of the series for “the modern era.” The news was first reported by Variety.

The series will set the Freeman family “against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules the fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland with an iron fist,” according to The Wrap.

McGruder launched his comic strip in 1996. The animated version debuted on the Cartoon Network in 2005.

Here’s a piece I wrote about the TV version in 2005. In it, McGruder discusses some of his goals for the series and what it took to get his vision on the screen.

Details of the reboot are sketchy. But news of a satirist with McGruder’s edge returning to a format over which he has shown such mastery makes me excited to see what he’s going to come up with.

