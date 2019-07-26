HLN revisits murder of Virginia lacrosse player and Cockeysville native Yeardley Love

The 2010 murder of Yeardley Love, a 22-year-old University of Virginia varsity lacrosse player who grew up in Cockeysville, is the subject of an episode of the true-crime docu-series “Lies, Crimes & Video.” The episode, which airs at 8 p.m. Saturday on cable channel HLN, is titled “Killer on Campus.”
The episode takes viewers inside the interrogation room of the Charlottesville Police Department as George Huguely, Love’s former boyfriend who was also a varsity lacrosse player at the university, is questioned. Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence for Yeardley’s murder.
I am not a fan of true-crime docu-series. They are sometimes exploitative of the violence involved in such cases and they don’t always show the commitment to facts that documentaries and legacy journalism do. Too often entertainment values come first.
But “Killer on Campus,” which clocked in at 40 minutes on the screener I saw, avoids many of the sins of the genre. It offers a wide range of on-camera interviews, ranging from Linda Best, the Charlottesville Police detective who interrogated Huguely, to Sharon Love, the victim’ mother, and Matthew Green, an attorney identified as representing Huguely. The prosecuting attorney and a forensic pathologist, who is identified as an expert for Huguely’s defense, are also interviewed.
This is a cautionary tale about relationships, and any parent sending their child off to college might find it worth a look and a discussion about how relationships can go wrong and what can be done once that looks like it might be happening.
The producers also include information about the One Love Foundation, founded by Sharon Love.
“I’d like to do to relationship abuse what Mothers Against Drunk Drivers did to drunk drivers,” Sharon Love says in the episode about her goals for her work with the foundation.