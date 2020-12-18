Frederick Wiseman finds competence, empathy and even grace in ‘City Hall’ | COMMENTARY

One of my favorite scenes finds Wiseman’s camera following a sanitation truck and its crew through a neighborhood near historic Bunker Hill. We see workers throwing bulk trash and bags of garbage into the back of a truck with a huge rotating mouth that devours whatever it is fed. By the time the mouth is shown close-up crunching a mattress, box spring and finally an iron barbecue grill, I realized I had lost all sense of real time. I also couldn’t believe how fascinated I had been by the movement of the metal mouth on the back of that truck. But beyond that fascination, the scene took me to ground zero of one of the city government’s most important services: collecting garbage and keeping the city clean. The street scenes Wiseman shows reminded me architecturally a lot of Baltimore. But Boston seems so much cleaner.