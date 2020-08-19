Democratic convention: the enduring power of TV and one person talking from the heart to a camera | COMMENTARY

Tuesday night during a roll call of the 57 states and territories, I started thinking this virtual convention might even be an improvement in some ways over recent conventions. The roll call, which had often seemed in previous years tune-out tedious, was suddenly brought to life with cameras taking us to each state and territory where representatives from all walks of life announced the votes. In being visually transported to the states and territories, viewers were reminded of the great beauty and diversity of the nation ― something easy to forget in this time of COVID lockdown. It sure beat delegates in silly hats sounding air horns.