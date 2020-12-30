Verizon Fios subscribers in Baltimore area told they could lose WBAL and NBC programs | COMMENTARY

Verizon informed local subscribers this week that they could lose access to WBAL and NBC programs after midnight Dec. 31 as a result of the company’s retransmission agreement with Hearst Communications ending. Hearst owns WBAL-TV in Baltimore, and as the local NBC affiliate here, the station carries the network’s programing in this market.
In an email to subscribers, Verizon said it is negotiating a new contract with Hearst in an effort to continue to provide the programs to subscribers.
Headlined “Fios TV Content Update,” the email reads in part:
“We are negotiating with Hearst Television, the owner of WBAL NBC & WBAL MeTV, to reach a new agreement ... We’re working hard to come to a fair agreement with Hearst Television before our current agreement expires on December 31, 2020. We hope that Hearst Media will not remove its channels from our channel lineup.”
WBAL General Manager Dan Joerres referred questions to Hearst Communications. Tom Campo, a spokesman for the company, declined to comment Wednesday.
Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for further comment Wednesday.
The agreement covers Hearst channels in other cities as well.
