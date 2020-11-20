‘The Undoing’ and ‘Roadkill’ lead a surge in fine Sunday TV drama at a time when we really need it | COMMENTARY

The power of Kidman’s performance is her ability to shift among multiple selves. None of us is just one identity: therapist, wife, mother or daughter. And even within the individual identities, there are changes day to day, sometimes hour to hour from, say, confident and totally in control therapist to one who is suddenly unsure of the things she thought to be true. As the axis of Grace’s orientation shifts with almost each new bit of information she gets about her husband’s secret life and newfound dangers to her and her son, Kidman communicates the changes in Grace through everything from speech to body language to appearance. It’s a masterful performance.